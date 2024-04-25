Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 6,442 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

