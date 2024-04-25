Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $234,000 Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $501.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.05. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 20,780.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALT

About Altimmune

(Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.