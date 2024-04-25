Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $240,000 Position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $725.57 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $114.85 million during the quarter. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

