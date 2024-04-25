Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.05% of CEL-SCI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 102,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVM opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.29. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

CEL-SCI ( NYSE:CVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

