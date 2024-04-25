Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 60.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 363,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 137,146 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 66.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 209,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 351.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 157.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.
CureVac Price Performance
CVAC opened at $2.51 on Thursday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on CVAC
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CureVac
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.