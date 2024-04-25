WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,122.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,122 ($13.86) and last traded at GBX 1,158.95 ($14.32), with a volume of 299322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,258 ($15.54).

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,003.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,270.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,267.76.

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,833.33%.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.