Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 1.2 %

WDS stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Profile

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

