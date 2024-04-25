Xponance Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of News by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,447,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,282,000 after purchasing an additional 204,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of News by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,251,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,140,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after purchasing an additional 984,209 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of News by 24.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 285,383 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in News during the third quarter worth about $28,513,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

