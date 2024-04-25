Xponance Inc. Purchases 18,722 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 245.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,949,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,954,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 295.8% during the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 942,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 704,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,678,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CG opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.