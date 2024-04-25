Xponance Inc. Sells 15,068 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DaVita alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 421.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,518,000 after purchasing an additional 885,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,606,000 after buying an additional 292,767 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 148.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 365,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 218,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DaVita by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2,178.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 103,856 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

DaVita Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $132.75 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $141.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.