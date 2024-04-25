Xponance Inc. Sells 1,515 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 242,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.79. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

