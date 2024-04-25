Xponance Inc. Sells 400 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get WEX alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 896.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $1,290,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,130.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $1,290,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,130.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,326 shares of company stock worth $6,281,961 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $233.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

