Xponance Inc. Sells 907 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $65,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV stock opened at $182.35 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.93 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.70 and its 200-day moving average is $176.04.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,118.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.22.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

