Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,892 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Yext worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Yext alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yext by 17,238.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of YEXT opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $686.77 million, a PE ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.20 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Yext

Yext Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.