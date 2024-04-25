Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,919 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,506 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 354,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $60,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $205.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.64.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

