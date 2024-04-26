10,118 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $826.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $851.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $266.25 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.