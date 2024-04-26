13,578 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 411,188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 344,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 161,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.39.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.72.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.