1,825 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFV opened at $111.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.82. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.46 and a 52-week high of $119.56. The company has a market cap of $301.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

