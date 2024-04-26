2,592 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.46.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

