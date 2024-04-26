Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 76,044.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,852,000 after buying an additional 6,234,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,207,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,758,000 after purchasing an additional 552,287 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,451,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,452,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,606,000 after purchasing an additional 164,286 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

