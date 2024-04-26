Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Brinker International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.19.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $48.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

