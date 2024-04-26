Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

