Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 53,506 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PK stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

