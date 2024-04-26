Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 7.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $165,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $173.67 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

