Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Busey Bank

Busey Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Busey Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Busey Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $76,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $173.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average of $158.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

