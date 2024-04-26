Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $173.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

