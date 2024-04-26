Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 29,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 342,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $173.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average is $158.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

