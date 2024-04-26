Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $173.67 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

