Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

