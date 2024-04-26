Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.6% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,316,000. Derbend Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 45,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 104,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Apple by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 4,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $169.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.80 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.05.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

