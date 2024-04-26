Barclays Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $95.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

NYSE:PNR opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pentair has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $23,317,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

