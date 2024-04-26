Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 249,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 75.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 684,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 293,497 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $45.60 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Read Our Latest Report on BBWI

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.