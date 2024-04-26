Benin Management CORP Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $173.67 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

