Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $116,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $79,143,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,351,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after purchasing an additional 71,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,794,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BIO opened at $275.42 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $473.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

