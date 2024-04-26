Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Gregory Bailey Acquires 25,503 Shares

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Bailey bought 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares in the company, valued at $62,690,781.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 22nd, Gregory Bailey purchased 48,780 shares of Biohaven stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $38.54 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. UBS Group increased their price target on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

