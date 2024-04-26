Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $142.00 at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $124.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.