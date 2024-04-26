Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $184.58 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.17.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRD

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.