Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 10,015 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $892,937.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,421,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $725,741.31.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $4,166,812.98.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $751,553.55.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $1,000,898.88.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $757,597.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $811,608.21.

Shares of NET opened at $86.76 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.50.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,639,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 407,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

