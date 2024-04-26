Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,911 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.03. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

