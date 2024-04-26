Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $19.01 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.