Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,907,000 after acquiring an additional 144,625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,611,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,974,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $79,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,651.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,065,003.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,306 shares of company stock worth $2,276,265. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $97.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,235.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.