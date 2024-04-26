Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,905 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $2,542,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $204.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.