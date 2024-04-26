Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,168 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,718 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,547,000 after purchasing an additional 857,187 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 363,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 573,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,351,000 after buying an additional 196,525 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

