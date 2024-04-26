Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 273,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,963 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $49.88 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

