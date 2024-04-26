Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 128.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Equitable by 23.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQH

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,174,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,907 shares of company stock worth $8,338,649 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.