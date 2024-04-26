Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Repligen alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $165.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.47.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.