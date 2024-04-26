Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown by 41.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Crown by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,414,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,449,000 after purchasing an additional 450,087 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,504,000 after purchasing an additional 418,220 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,989,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,776,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,109,000 after buying an additional 298,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $79.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

