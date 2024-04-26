Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,388 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 306,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,455,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,809,000 after acquiring an additional 165,142 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 52,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,866,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

