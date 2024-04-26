Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 1,284.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 93.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,279.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $132.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $141.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

