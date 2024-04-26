Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $769,000 Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

